Ivory Coast midfielder Sangare on target as PSV Eindhoven hold Rangers

The 24-year-old scored the first goal for the Dutch side as they fought to snatch a draw against the Gers at Ibrox Stadium

Ivory Coast international Ibrahim Sangare was among the goals as PSV Eindhoven rallied to secure a 2-2 draw against Rangers in their Uefa Champions League playoff first leg meeting on Tuesday.

The visiting Dutch side scored the opener in the 37th minute when the 24-year-old Ivorian slotted home but Rangers levelled matters in the 40th minute courtesy of Antonio Colak.

Tom Lawrence helped Rangers to retake the lead in the 70th minute at Ibrox Stadium but PSV hit back in the 78th minute via Armando Obispo to earn the draw.

Spurred on by their fans, Rangers looked the most dangerous side from the onset and after squandering a host of open chances, PSV punished them when Sangare pounced on a loose ball after a corner to score past Jon McLaughlin.

The goal was, however, short-lived as the Gers moved level three minutes later - Colak racing to meet a precise pass deep inside the box from James Tavernier and sneaked the ball low past Walter Daniel Benitez.

In the second period, Rangers went 2-1 up when Lawrence sent a powerful free-kick past Benitez. But eight minutes later, PSV restored parity when Cody Gakpo delivered a corner kick that was well met by Obispo, who rose the highest to head into the net.

Sangare featured for the entire 90 minutes while Zambia international Fashion Sakala, was not involved for Rangers despite making the bench.

PSV will host Rangers for the return leg at Philips Stadion next Wednesday.