Ivorian striker Ephrem Guikan wishes Gor Mahia success against Zamalek

The Ivorian striker, who left the club to sign for Buildcon FC of Zambia, has wished K’Ogalo success against the Egyptian side

Ephrem Guikan has wished Gor Mahia success after the Ivorian ditched the Kenyan champions for a stint in Zambia.

Guikan has reportedly signed a two-year deal with Zambian side Buildcon FC, but the player, who had a frosty relationship in his last days at K’Ogalo, has dropped a message of good luck to the champions ahead of Sunday’s Caf Confederation Cup.

“I come to thank all the fans of the team and the leaders, especially the president (Ambrose Rachier)-a man with a big heart.

“A big thank you for the time spent with you. I was very happy to have worn the color from Gor Mahia. I have a good time with you, and thank you very much for your support and good luck for the future,” the Ivorian said.

Gor Mahia will host Zamalek at the Kasarani Stadium on Sunday. But before that, they will have to face Sony Sugar in a mid-week clash on Wednesday.