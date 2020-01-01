I've come to ensure Gor Mahia reach highest level of success - Macharia

The winger is among the 13 players that have been confirmed at the club ahead of the new season whose kick-off date remains unknown

new winger John Macharia has promised to help the team to register even more successes during his stay.

Macharia signed a two-year deal with the Kenyan Premier League 18-time champions and is among the 13 new stars who have been signed before the 2020/21 season begins.

“Let me tell everyone associated with Gor Mahia that I have come to work and I believe we are going to do a good job. We are simply going to do our best to make the team even better,” Macharia told Gor Mahia TV.

More teams

“My main aim is to play football, ensure that whatever level Gor Mahia have reached, we will not go down and I hope we will pick up from that level and even go higher. That means one has to be very aggressive in everything he is doing.

“It is a great feeling because many players would want to play for Gor Mahia since it is one of the best teams in . It is actually the best side because it is holding the championship record.

“No one can hesitate to take a chance when presented to play for Gor Mahia because every player would want to prove themselves with a team like Gor Mahia.”

The former FC Kolkheti and FC Saburto-II of Georgia star also spoke about experiences and life challenges since he launched his footballing career.

“Playing in Europe helped me get vital experience because I have learnt a lot while I was there,” said Macharia, who alongside his teammates have already started the pre-season training.

“As I come to Gor Mahia, I do not feel any pressure at all and if I get the opportunity, I will surely play football because it has been one long journey.

Article continues below

“The fact that I came back home does not mean the local league is of a lower standard, no, in fact, it is one of the best in Africa. I want to play if I get the time and when a good offer comes then I will take it because I know I am going far.

“Life has been good and since my school days, I think I have been advancing every other day but challenges have also been increasing, honestly. These challenges have been in my general life and in my sporting career.”

The winger joined after Tanzanian Dickson Ambundo left the club for Dodoma Jiji FC and is expected to offer more creativity in the final third.