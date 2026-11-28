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Wesley Fofana has hit out at the hate, insults and racist messages he receives from some Chelsea supporters, as his X account disappeared following Friday's 3-2 defeat at Nottingham Forest. The 25-year-old was jeered every time he touched the ball over his controversial YouTube interview and gave away a penalty, but insists he takes full responsibility for his performance.

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Fofana disappears from X after Forest nightmare

Fofana appears to have deleted his X account after a barrage of abuse from Chelsea fans during Friday's 3-2 defeat at Nottingham Forest. As football.london reports, anyone visiting his profile is now greeted by a message reading: "This account doesn't exist. Try searching for another."

The Sun notes it remains unclear whether the 25-year-old has deleted the account permanently or simply deactivated it, while his Instagram profile is still active. Fofana was booed every time he touched the ball at the City Ground, with sections of the away end chanting: "F*** off Fofana, you're not welcome here."

Fofana breaks silence on abuse

In a lengthy Instagram statement released after the match, as reported by Football365, Fofana wrote: "I know some Chelsea supporters will continue sending hate, insults and even racist messages, but to be honest, I've become used to it. At this point, it doesn't surprise me anymore."

"I take responsibility for my performance, but people need to understand that footballers are human beings too," he continued, before adding: "Criticism comes with football, and I understand that. But racism and personal abuse are completely different. You can criticise my football without attacking me as a human being."

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Interview row and costly penalty

The backlash stems from an unauthorised interview with French YouTuber Zach Nani, in which Fofana laughed about his skied penalty in the Carabao Cup defeat to Liverpool. In his statement, he explained: "Sometimes you have to laugh about disappointing moments just to get them out of your head and move forward. It doesn't mean I don't care about Chelsea or that I'm not frustrated when things go wrong."

Things got worse when he brought down Liam Delap, allowing Morgan Gibbs-White to double Forest's lead from the spot. He was replaced by Levi Colwill soon after as Forest won 3-2.

Pressure mounts ahead of Palace clash

The defeat was Chelsea's third successive Premier League loss, leaving them eighth in the table and piling the pressure on boss Xabi Alonso. The Blues face Crystal Palace next, with all eyes on whether Fofana keeps his place, while club legend Joe Cole has already called for him to be dropped.