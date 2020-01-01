'It's up to Barcelona & Dembele' - Koeman responds amid Man Utd links

boss Ronald Koeman has issued a response to the rumours linking Ousmane Dembele with a move to .

United are reportedly in talks to sign Dembele on a season-long loan, and hope to finalise a deal before the transfer window slams shut on October 5.

Koeman addressed the speculation over the Frenchman's future at a press conference on Tuesday, telling reporters: "The first thing to say is that it is up to the club and to the player.

Article continues below

More teams

"But he is with us and as we've seen in recent weeks I am counting on him....he has to wait to play but he is training well, getting fitter.

"I want to say that I am counting on him."

More to follow.