'It's unbelievable!' - Origi hails 'incredible' Champions League victory after vital contribution

Two goals for the striker, who was called up late as an injury replacement, fired Jurgen Klopp's side to a stunning 4-3 aggregate victory at Anfield

Winning goalscorer Divock Origi singled out the attentiveness of his team-mates as one of the key driving factors behind their remarkable victory over as the Reds sealed their place in a second successive final.

A brace for the Belgian and a similar double for Dutchman Georginio Wijnaldum fired Jurgen Klopp’s side to a stunning 4-0 win at Anfield to take the semi-final tie 4-3 on aggregate and shock the Blaugrana.

The hosts defied the odds on another famous European night on Merseyside as they handed Barca their heaviest ever defeat by an English side in continental competition, shackling Lionel Messi and company under the lights.

Origi was a late replacement after key strikers Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino were ruled out through injury, leaving Sadio Mane as the only regular forward amid Klopp’s typical 4-3-3 formation.

The 24-year-old and fellow fringe player Xherdan Shaqiri were both handed rare starts as a result – and the former repaid the faith shown in him twice over with both the opener and the decisive winner either side of Wijnaldum’s efforts.

Speaking after the game, Origi admitted that the achievement was almost indescribable, while paying tribute to the spirit of the club’s never-say-die attitude.

"It's unbelievable!” he told RMC. “[To] win 4-0 against Barcelona. We knew it would be hard.

“We are a great team, we have very good players and we have the mentality, we wanted each ball, and it's something incredible.

“[To] Come to Anfield here, it's hard for the rival. We have not seen the manager, but with my teammates, we were so happy. It's special, it's difficult to describe with words.

“We [played] our usual 4-3-3 but we knew that today we had to take risks, play with our heart. Everyone had to be attentive and we did it.

“We have a lot of respect for this team but it is the mentality that made the difference.

“On the fourth goal, I knew that everyone was tired. These are things that have been done all year round in training. I had some great nights in my career but today, it's fantastic.”

Fellow hero Trent Alexander-Arnold​ was also thrilled with the late winner for Origi, set up by his quickly played corner.

"I think it was just instinctive," Alexander-Arnold told BT Sport.

"It was just one of those moments where you see the opportunity and obviously Div was switched on to finish it off.

"It probably came at him a bit fast but he's a top player, scored two goals for us and I think it's one of them where everyone will remember this moment."

Liverpool will face either or in the final in Madrid in early June with the former holding the advantage following a 1-0 first leg win in London.