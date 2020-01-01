It’s time to rise, bring joy to our amazing club – AFC Leopards’ Kamura

The skipper made the comments as Ingwe are expected to begin a high-intensity training camp ahead of the new season

Robinson Kamura believes it is time AFC players rise and bring joy to their fans and club in the Football Federation Premier League.

Although AFC Leopards are the second-most successful side in the Premier League after , they are yet to win a trophy since they last did 22 years ago.

“Almighty as we start the journey to the new season, we pray for your guidance, protection and favour,” Kamura wrote on his Facebook page.

More teams

“I believe it's our time to rise and bring joy to our big amazing club and have good times back.”

The captain also outlined specific roles that each one around the club should play if they have to achieve the ambitions of lifting the league title again.

“To our fans and followers, have the faith, believe in us and love your team it won't be an easy road but with togetherness as Ingwe family and hard work from us players, we shall all smile in the end,” he concluded.

AFC Leopards have confirmed the signing of Harrison Mwendwa from who is the first new player to be confirmed in the transfer window. It is understood Ingwe have already agreed on terms with five players to join their side ahead of the new season.

On the other hand, Washington Munene, Collins Shichenje and goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan have extended their respective contracts while defender Lewis Bandi was promoted from the junior side.

Meanwhile, AFC Leopards are expected to face the National Super League side Shabana FC at Gusii Stadium on October 20 during the Mashujaa Day – a public holiday – as part of their pre-season plans.

They will then leave for Elgeiyo-Marakwet County for a 12-day training camp. The training camp in the Rift Valley Highlands is sponsored by Galana Oil Kenya Limited.

The pre-season sponsorship was flagged off on Monday as the oil firm fuelled the team’s bus heading to Kisii County for the Shabana meeting.

Ingwe will open the season on November 20 against while on November 28, the former champions will be away to league debutants Bidco United.

Article continues below

On December 4, AFC Leopards will tackle Zoo FC at home in a game that will be expected to start at 18:30.

After facing Zoo, Leopards will play host to on December 9. The Sugar Millers have always proved a tough opponent for Ingwe and the last time the two met at Sudi Stadium a 2-2 draw was recorded.

On December 14, AFC Leopards will either face Kisumu All-Stars or in what will be their fifth match of the much-anticipated 2020/21 season.