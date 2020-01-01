'It's obviously a concern' - USMNT defender Cannon admits coronavirus will likely impact potential summer transfer

The FC Dallas defender was expected to depart the club this year, but that may change as a result of the outbreak

and U.S. men's national team fullback Reggie Cannon says he believes that the coronavirus outbreak will greatly impact any potential summer move to Europe.

Cannon recently signed a new contract with FC Dallas, extending his stay with a new four-year deal. However, that deal reportedly includes incentives to sell him during the summer transfer window as the defender has one eye on a European move.

With leagues currently suspended due to the coronavirus, it remains to be seen how the summer transfer window will play out, and Cannon admitted that his much-anticipated move may be delayed by the outbreak.

“Yeah, it’s obviously a concern," Cannon told reporters on a conference call Thursday, according to MLSSoccer.com. "Being transparent, I want to be present in my situation and give Dallas my 100 per cent for however long I’m here. But the goal was to be transferred in the summer, and obviously teams are in a scramble right now because it’s a tough time for transfers at the moment.

"Now the most important thing is safety and health."

"Regardless of if it happens [this summer] or not, I don’t think it’ll hinder my career at all. It’s God’s timing, I have to trust in him and have faith, which I do.

"At the end of the day, I know my future is over there [Europe], whenever that may be. I just have to be patient and kill it at FC Dallas. Dallas is my priority and what I care for right now. That future is great and I’m looking for it, but right now I have to give 100 per cent to Dallas.”

The 21-year-old defender has made 63 appearances for FC Dallas since making his first-team debut in 2017, rapidly becoming one of the best young defenders in .

Since Gregg Berhalter took charge of the , Cannon has also become a regular on the international stage, having earned 11 senior caps since making his senior debut in October 2018. Four of those appearances came at last summer's Gold Cup, where Cannon started four matches, including the semi-final and final.

Cannon has been linked with a number of teams in recent months, including and , while Premier League and Championship sides have been said to be interested, according to the Athletic.

But for now, the 21-year-old is trying to live life as normal as he waits for MLS to resume once the outbreak is controlled and contained.

“It takes a toll on your body and mind," Cannon said. "My fiance could see how hard it is on me, just knowing this is such a big time.

"Just trying to play the best I’ve ever played, make this my year. It’s tough, it’s hard to cope with it, but it’s life. We have to be strong, be mentally stable. Right now it’s about family, safety, health and staying fit.”