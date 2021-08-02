‘It's not looking good’ – Arsenal boss Arteta on Partey injury

The 28-year-old Black Star was substituted in the Gunners' friendly against Chelsea on the weekend

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted his concerns regarding midfielder Thomas Partey's injury.

The 28-year-old Ghanaian midfielder was forced off in the first half of Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat against Chelsea in a pre-season friendly after he suffered what looked like an ankle injury following a tackle from Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

The former Atletico Madrid player was then substituted for Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka, who came on to score Arsenal’s lone goal in the match at Emirates Stadium.

“I just had a talk with the doctor,” Arteta told the club’s official website after the game.

“He's going to have a scan tomorrow [Monday] and at the moment it's not looking good because he was in pain and he could not continue which, for Thomas, is pretty unusual.”

The injury will be a huge blow for Partey, who did not enjoy a good start at Emirates after signing from Atletico at the beginning of last season after he was troubled with injuries.

In a recent interview, Partey discussed his first season at Arsenal.

"Well I think everybody has seen it, there’s been ups and downs. We’ve had good times and bad times, but this is my first season and I think I had to adapt to how they play, and get used to my teammates.

"I think now I’m getting used to them and I know with hard work everything will be okay for the next season.

Article continues below

"Of course, it’s not easy. The Premier League is one of the best leagues in the world and if you want to be there you have to be able to do everything well. So I like this challenge and I’m ready to do everything."

Last season, the Black Star managed 33 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners and provided three assists, though he did not find the back of the net.

Partey will definitely miss Arsenal’s next friendly against Tottenham Hotspur on August 8 and also the Premier League season opener against promoted side Brentford away on August 13.