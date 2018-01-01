'It's no secret he's a target' - Hodgson hopeful of Solanke loan deal

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is optimistic his side can win the race to sign England forward Dominic Solanke in the January transfer window.

The Eagles failed to find the net for the 10th time in all competitions this term in the 1-0 defeat to Chelsea at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

N'Golo Kante scored the only goal to leave Hodgson's men looking nervously over their shoulders in 15th in the Premier League.

Chairman Steve Parish confirmed prior to the defeat that the club are interested in signing Solanke, who has not played a single minute for Liverpool this season.

Huddersfield Town, Brighton and Hove Albion, Fulham and Rangers are all understood to be keen on the 21-year-old but Palace are leading the chasing pack.

“First of all, we've got to try and make sure we do get him here on loan," he told the media after the loss.

"If Steven has mentioned that, then it's no secret he's a target.

"He would provide an attacking threat. He's a proven goalscorer through all the age groups at Chelsea and England.

"If he comes here, it'll be up to him to show he can do that in Premier League football.

"He's someone with the profile we're looking for, and the ability we are looking for.

"We know him better from the England games, and the performances with England.

"I thought he was a good signing from Liverpool's point of view, but he's been kept out of the team by some very strong players.

"It would take some player to knock their front three out of the team, so it's not a negative in relation to him that he's not been able to do so.”

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp said last month he wanted to keep Solanke at Anfield for the rest of the season but accepts that a move away could be on the cards.

Though a loan deal is likely, Brighton have submitted an offer in excess of £8 million ($10m) in the effort to secure a permanent deal.

Claudio Ranieri's Fulham are among the clutch of sides monitoring the situation but Aleksandar Mitrovic's role as the lead striker would restrict his opportunities.

Scottish Premiership co-leaders Rangers are also interested, but are aware that a Premier League club is likely to prevail.