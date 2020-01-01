'It's down to me to show everybody the real Martial' - Man Utd star promises to 'come back even better' after poor start to 2020-21

The Frenchman is confident he will rediscover his best form once he gets off the mark, and says he will "learn" from his red card against Tottenham

star Anthony Martial has promised to "come back even better" after a poor start to 2020-21, while acknowledging it's down to him to show everybody the best version of himself.

Martial recorded the best numbers of his career to date last season, scoring 23 goals and laying on 12 assists in 48 games across all competitions to help United finish third in the Premier League and reach three semi-finals.

However, he has been unable to pick up from where he left off at the start of the new campaign, drawing blanks in his first four appearances.

The 24-year-old's misery was compounded when he was shown a red card during a 6-1 defeat to before the international break, and his fortunes haven't improved since his return to Old Trafford following his exploits with .

Martial has missed United's last two Premier League games through suspension, but headed into his own net during United's 2-1 win at Paris Saint-Germain in their opener last week.

He will be back in contention for a place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's line-up when the Red Devils play host to on Wednesday, and he is eager to silence his doubters and kick-start his season on an individual level after a testing couple of months.

Asked if he relishes being back on Europe's biggest stage, Martial told United's official website: “For sure, it really does you good, especially when you’re talking about big games like these in the Champions League.

"That red card [against Spurs] was my first ever and it’s something that I will learn from. But it will at least allow me to work even harder in training to come back even better.

“I still haven’t scored yet this season. But I know that as and when I get off the mark with one, everything will be fine. So, it’s down to me to keep putting in a big effort in training and to then show everybody the real Anthony Martial.”

The France international added on his own goal against PSG: "These things happen. But since it was my hometown club, I just wanted to give them a bit of a helping hand!

"No, seriously, that kind of thing can happen to anybody, but the main thing was that we managed to score the winning goal right at the death, and that was more important to me.

“I was really happy because my brothers and a lot of my family are United fans but my mates all support Paris. They’d all told me that we were going to lose, and I’d told them that we wouldn’t.

"So when we went on to win I was overjoyed!”

Martial is now facing extra competition for a role through the middle at Old Trafford following the arrival of Edinson Cavani, but he sees the addition of another "great player" as a positive rather than a negative.

“He’s a really great player, he’s proved exactly that all the way through his career, and I hope that he’ll manage to help us out,” the forward said of his new team-mate.

“It’s always a positive to have even more quality within the group and as there are always a lot of fixtures to play, when one player is rested, it will allow us to ensure that there is no drop-off in quality whatsoever.

"That’s especially important for the team.”