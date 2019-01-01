'It's difficult but not impossible to stop Salah' - West Ham's Issa Diop relishing challenge with Liverpool star

The 22-year-old is looking forward to Monday night Premier League fixture when the Hammers and the Reds go head-to-head at the London Stadium

West Ham United defender Issa Diop is undeterred by the qualities of Liverpool star Mohamed Salah and remains confident of stopping the Premier League top scorer.

Having lost their last three games in all competitions, Manuel Pellegrini's men are in the hunt for maximum points against the league leaders who were held at Selhurst Park on Wednesday.

And the defender of Malian descent is upbeat of his side's chances of winning 'the biggest test in English football' at home.

“Liverpool are the biggest test in English football, along with Manchester City, as they have a very good team and one of the best strikers in the world in Mo Salah,” Diop told club website.

“So, we know that facing Liverpool on Monday will be a tough game, but we are playing at home, so we can win this game with the fans behind us.

“As a player, I am excited by games like this, but I am also excited when we play against Southampton or Wolves. I am excited by every game!”

Liverpool have had an impressive campaign so far, scoring in all but one of their 24 league games.

Article continues below

After holding Arsenal [1-0] and Chelsea [0-0] from finding the back of the net at London Stadium this season, Diop believes the Hammers can also cage Jurgen Klopp's men including Salah who has scored 16 goals in 24 league outings.

“I don’t think they [Liverpool] are unstoppable. I’ll just play the game like any other one. We know Salah is a big player but, for me, I will prepare the same and play the game the same way.

“Before every game, I watch clips of all the strikers I am going to face so we know what they like and don’t like, but a big player like him can do anything, so he is difficult to stop, but it is not impossible!”