'It's called soccer!' - USMNT supporters troll England fans with hilarious chant during World Cup match

Alex Roberts
22:59 EAT 25/11/2022
USMNT supporters trolled England fans as they started a hilarious "it's called soccer" chant during the World Cup clash between the two sides.
  • USMNT fans in full voice
  • Bring out 'it's called soccer' chant
  • England struggling against USMNT

