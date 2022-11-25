England vs United States
'It's called soccer!' - USMNT supporters troll England fans with hilarious chant during World Cup match
Alex Roberts
22:59 EAT 25/11/2022
- USMNT fans in full voice
- Bring out 'it's called soccer' chant
- England struggling against USMNT
USA fans chanting “It’s called soccer” ahead of #USAvsENG 😂— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 25, 2022
(via @GregBishopSI, @SInow)pic.twitter.com/ADfFIUZmhS
