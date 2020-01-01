‘It’s been incredible four years’ – Nkata confirms Bandari departure

The FKF Shield Cup winner is the first player to reveal his situation around his contract ahead of the December/January mini transfer window

Ugandan left-back Fred Nkata has confirmed he will leave Football Federation Premier League side after his contract ends in December.

The former Sports Club Villa defender signed for Bandari in 2016 and worked with his Premier League-winning father Paul Nkata, and is now destined for a new challenge, as his time with the Mombasa club comes to an end.

“Good morning to the Bandari FC family,” Nkata wrote on his Facebook page. “It's with a heavy heart that I announce that I will be leaving Bandari at the end of my contract this year December 2020.

“It has been an incredible four years since I joined in January 2016. I leave with very good memories that will always remind me I have a home and a family here and people with whom I have made an everlasting bond.”

Nkata explained why he joined Bandari, where he went to feature in the SportPesa Super Cup final in 2018, the FKF final and in the Caf Confederation Cup up to the first round in 2019 alongside his compatriot William Wadri.

“When I chose to come to Bandari, it was to give my all and help to elevate the club to greater heights and I feel we achieved that,” he added.

“The reasons are solely footballing ones and I feel that now is the time to take another step in the right direction.”

The defender also named individuals whom he said were key during his time with the coastal side.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude and absolute appreciation to the Bandari fans who made me feel at home and supported me every step of the way, through the highs and the lows, in triumph and in defeat, I say thank you very much,” the former defender concluded.

“I want to highlight my utmost respect for chairman Musa Hassan and Chief Executive Officer Edward Oduor for granting me the opportunity to serve Bandari FC.

“In a special way, I'd like to thank coach Paul Nkata, coach Bernard Mwalala and the entire coaching staff I have worked with, my teammates, the club administrators, the board and everyone who wakes up every day to try and take this club to greater heights.

“I wish the club all the best on their journey in the BetKing Premier League this season and future endeavours.”

Bandari, who will face Nairobi City Stars on December 14, were not as active as a number of Premier League sides during the last transfer window.