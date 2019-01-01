‘It’s an all Kenyan affair in the final!’ - Tottenham v Liverpool: Victor Wanyama v Divock Origi
Tottenham Hotspur attacker Lucas Moura’s last-gasp strike sealed an incredible 3-2 win against Ajax on Wednesday.
The Dutch side looked to have booked their place in the final as they led 3-2 on aggregate deep in stoppage time until Moura completed his hat-trick. Moura sent a low shot beyond Ajax keeper Andre Onana to make it 3-2 on the night to Tottenham and 3-3 on aggregate. Spurs progressed on the away goals rule.
The win against Ajax also earned Tottenham a historic, first-ever final in Europe's elite competition. Kenyan captain Victor Wanyama is among the players who made history for the North London side and he will now face a player of Kenyan origin, Divock Origi.
Origi was born to a Kenyan father but chose to play for Belgium. Origi scored two goals for Liverpool as they staged an incredible comeback to humiliate Barcelona 4-0 and reach the final on a 4-3 aggregate win.
Origi's father is a former Harambee Stars goalkeeper turned striker Mike Okoth, who relocated to Belgium after turning professional.
So, Kenyans on social media labelled the upcoming final as an ‘all Kenyan affair.’ Wanyama will become the second player from Kenya and the East African region to take part in a Champions League final. His brother, Macdonald Mariga won the trophy with Inter Milan under Jose Mourinho in 2010.
You can read how Kenyans reacted to Tottenham's result on Twitter here.
Its all Kenyan affair in the finals.— John Abdub (@johnabdub) May 8, 2019
Liverpool vs Tottenham. Origi Okoth Vs Victor Wanyama. #AJATOT pic.twitter.com/acUMqyWwb0
Two Kenyans, yes we are proud of you but— Avengers EndGame🇰🇪 (@NeshkinJM) May 8, 2019
Victor Wanyama was very poor. (Passing very poor and gifted the ball for the second goal)
Divock Origi was clinical
That's the TRUTH pic.twitter.com/HG4Wnf5Ejj
@VictorWanyama @DivockOrigi Mashemeji derby leveled up to UCL finals...— Kevin 🇰🇪 (@Kevinzsam) May 9, 2019
Congratulations 🎊 💪 pic.twitter.com/aUJWe0UDg0
victorwanyama is in the Finals of UCL Mesii and Ronaldo are not! That means Wanyana is the greatest player in the world! Don't argue with me I have malaria! https://t.co/JHtH05BifW— J A L A N 'G O (@JalangoMwenyewe) May 9, 2019
Kenya captain Victor Wanyama will feature in the UEFA Champions League final in Madrid on June 1, the same city his elder sibling Macdonald Mariga won this competition NINE years ago, as he watched on from the stands at the Santiago Bernabeu. pic.twitter.com/329dyFtNvp— David wa Kwallimwa (@kwalimwadavid) May 9, 2019
they say never lose until u lose.this was evidence of that.congratulations lads. @SpursOficiall @VictorWanyama @ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/ciso62ufDM— Dr.Kevin Onsongo (@KevinOnsongo18) May 9, 2019
Let's all share and retweet this until it reaches both managers of @LFC— PHAROS KEBENEI KENEI (@KeneiPharos) May 9, 2019
And @SpursOfficial we need to see our sons of the soil the pride of Kenya @VictorWanyama
And @DivockOrigi Clashing one another in #UCLfinal . They should all start the game!!! 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/PpfNB8xWtO
An all Kenya Affair #UCLfinal #LIVTOT #TOTLIV #Kenya HarambeeStars— Pan⭐🌍⭐Afrikan⭐🌎⭐Gain (@PanAfrikanGain) May 9, 2019
Captain Fantastic: @VictorWanyama
vs
Son of Former Captain: @DivockOrigi
Go Go Champions ! pic.twitter.com/wtxyxIqhEG
Victor Wanyama of Tottenham Hotspurs will be the second Kenyan in a #UEFA Champions League Final after his brother, MacDonald Mariga, who won with Inter Milan in 2010.— H i s t o r yK E (@HistoryKE) May 8, 2019
The 2019 finals will be played in Madrid on the anniversary of #MadarakaDay . #UCL #AJATOT pic.twitter.com/DnZ5PJSrlR
Congratulations to @VictorWanyama on reaching the @ChampionsLeague final 🇰🇪 pic.twitter.com/hVs7LWHf9s— Insta_celts (@insta_celts) May 8, 2019
Now we'll have two Kenyans playing the UCL final. These are great times my people— Nicodemus Muriuki (@RealNicdee) May 8, 2019
Congratulations @VictorWanyama and Origi #AJATOT pic.twitter.com/sO14XtGewH
Who will I support between Victor wanyama and Divock Origi?Before you think of giving up in life think of Liverpool vs Barcelona and Ajax vs Tottenham,You CAN make it. #ChampionsLeagueFinal . pic.twitter.com/fcPycWwcEN— Babu Owino (@Babu_Owino) May 8, 2019
Our #luhyabrothers @VictorWanyama and @macdoldmariga doing great internationally @GovWOparanya make #homewelcoming at Bukhungu to celebrate our sons pic.twitter.com/pvF5ZCoDnY— Hon Lumasia Jnr (@Lumasia_Jr) May 9, 2019
This year's Mashemeji Derby will be played in Madrid on Madaraka Day. Arnold Origi vs Victor Wanyama.— paul toshman (@pgakoi72) May 9, 2019
Origi vs wanyama. pic.twitter.com/RtVoAfNeEj
Who will I support between Victor wanyama and Divock Origi?Before you think of giving up in life think of Liverpool vs Barcelona and Ajax vs Tottenham,You CAN make it. #ChampionsLeagueFinal . pic.twitter.com/wE78vfV4aE— MovicVictor (@movic_victor) May 8, 2019
#AJATOT ✔— Mohamed Ali HassanⓂ⚽🔝 (@Mohamed01324804) May 8, 2019
Congratulations @VictorWanyama pic.twitter.com/iutdtrN0Kj
As predicted it's a Kenyan affair in the @ChampionsLeague finals on 1st June 2019 between @LFC vs @SpursOfficial at the Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain. Lakini sasa I'm confused between @VictorWanyama and @DivockOrigi nita support nani? pic.twitter.com/rSRVwKikbl— Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) May 8, 2019
THE 2 BROTHERS HISTORY MAKER:— 🇰🇪Cynthia Wanyama🇰🇪 (@CYNTHIA_WANYAMA) May 8, 2019
Kenyan Brothers Make history again as Victor Wanyama follows the footsteps of his elder Brother Macdonald Mariga by qualifying for the Uefa Champions league finals in Madrid. pic.twitter.com/F3XVJfJZTb
Congratulations to the @harambee__stars captain, @VictorWanyama , for qualifying for the #UCL final. The country is proud of you. All the best 🙏🏾🙌🏽. pic.twitter.com/RQ1PcelxBQ— Omar Mbongi (@OmarMbongi) May 8, 2019
@VictorWanyama Bro congratulations! Proud of you! @SpursOfficial pic.twitter.com/CxU0wsfoyI— Vincent Ateya (@vincentateya) May 8, 2019
Victor wanyama to face his former teammate mane in the #UCLfinal in Madrid and later #AFCON2019 group stage match in Egypt #Tbt pic.twitter.com/WoGFyqllRD— chris ohungo🇰🇪 (@chrisohungo) May 9, 2019
Two Kenyans in Champions League Final.— Pye Waw (@pyewaw) May 8, 2019
Victor Wanyama,Spurs
Divock Origi, Liverpool
That's the tweet. 😤🇰🇪 pic.twitter.com/EkLuiqikHP
Our own vs our own. Does this mean we already won however the outcome? @VictorWanyama @origi #UCLfinal #ChampionsLeague # pic.twitter.com/qRqroHpUDo— sironKE™ (@sironmartin) May 9, 2019