‘It’s an all Kenyan affair in the final!’ - Tottenham v Liverpool: Victor Wanyama v Divock Origi

Tottenham will now face fellow English side Liverpool in the 2019 Champions League final at Estadio Metropolitano on June 1

Hotspur attacker Lucas Moura’s last-gasp strike sealed an incredible 3-2 win against on Wednesday.

The Dutch side looked to have booked their place in the final as they led 3-2 on aggregate deep in stoppage time until Moura completed his hat-trick. Moura sent a low shot beyond Ajax keeper Andre Onana to make it 3-2 on the night to Tottenham and 3-3 on aggregate. Spurs progressed on the away goals rule.

The win against Ajax also earned Tottenham a historic, first-ever final in Europe's elite competition. Kenyan captain Victor Wanyama is among the players who made history for the North London side and he will now face a player of Kenyan origin, Divock Origi.

Origi was born to a Kenyan father but chose to play for . Origi scored two goals for as they staged an incredible comeback to humiliate 4-0 and reach the final on a 4-3 aggregate win.

Origi's father is a former Harambee Stars goalkeeper turned striker Mike Okoth, who relocated to Belgium after turning professional.

So, Kenyans on social media labelled the upcoming final as an ‘all Kenyan affair.’ Wanyama will become the second player from and the East African region to take part in a final. His brother, Macdonald Mariga won the trophy with Milan under Jose Mourinho in 2010.

You can read how Kenyans reacted to Tottenham's result on Twitter here.

