'It's all about winning' - Tottenham stopper Lloris says Mourinho has brought winner's mentality to the club

The French goalkeeper says the entire Spurs squad are now pulling in the same direction under the Portuguese tactician

shot-stopper Hugo Lloris says Jose Mourinho has brought a winner's mentality to the club since inheriting the managerial reigns last November.

Spurs decided to part ways with Mauricio Pochettino after a disastrous start to the 2019-20 campaign, which saw the team slip to 14th in the Premier League standings.

Club chairman Daniel Levy turned to former and boss Mourinho to halt the slide, as the Portuguese committed to a three-and-a-half-year contract with the north Londoners.

Mourinho won five of his first seven games at the helm, but a string of injuries to key personnel saw his honeymoon period ended abruptly over the Christmas period.

Tottenham had exited the and by the time the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, and were also still in grave danger of missing out on a European spot.

However, the Lilywhites returned to action post-lockdown with a renewed sense of purpose, winning five, drawing three and losing only one of their final nine fixtures.

Spurs secured a respectable sixth-placed finish after their strong finish to the season, and Lloris is confident that they can take that impressive form into 2020-21.

The French goalkeeper says the entire squad has now adjusted to Mourinho's pragmatic coaching style, as he told the club's official website: “As I said at the end of last season, that period helped the players who didn’t know the demands of the manager.

"Now we all understand those demands. Before, we didn’t really have time. There was a transition with the way we used to play before and what the new football the manager is demanding.

"Now it is all clear, and he adds his winning mentality to this team and the leaders also have to step up. It’s about winning now..."

Tottenham are set to play host to Everton when their latest campaign kicks off on September 12, and Lloris has stressed the importance of making a winning start after the disappointment of last term.

“It’s the chance to put last season behind us, to start a new season with fresh minds, fresh bodies,” he added. “Of course, it’s a short time in pre-season, but we need to adapt. It’s the same scenario for all the teams involved in the Premier League.

“We have to make sure we start well. In the last few seasons, we’ve lost some points in the first few games, and they all count at the end.

“It’s good to be at home, but are difficult opponents, very competitive. They have everything, the players, the quality in the squad and a fantastic manager, one of the best in history. It will be an interesting start, and we will be ready.”