'It's a disappointment' - Arsenal boss Arteta reacts to Gabriel's omission from Brazil World Cup squad

Mikel Arteta has given his reaction after Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes wasn't selected for Brazil's final World Cup squad.

Gabriel not picked for World Cup

Remains uncapped by Brazil

Arteta insists it's a good challenge

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite his imperious form at the start of the season for the Gunners, Gabriel hasn't made the cut for Brazil's squad that will head to Qatar. His two club colleagues Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli both did manage to earn spots, but Arteta believes the 24-year-old can bounce back from the disappointment and use it to his advantage.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking to Arsenal's official website, Arteta said: "For Gabi Magalhaes it’s a disappointment, but when you look at the squad that they have and the experience they have in that position, you have to understand that and it’s another challenge for him.

"He needs to be ready for the next one, he needs to improve and carry on with the good things that he’s been doing."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gabriel won't be turning out for the Selecao, meaning his wait goes on for a first senior cap with his country, who are among the favourites to win the tournament in Qatar. More experienced options such as Dani Alves and Thiago Silva have made the 26-player roster ahead of Gabriel.

WHAT NEXT FOR GABRIEL? Having started the season in solid form, the Brazilian defender must now focus on recovering and getting back into shape for the domestic restart in December, once the World Cup is wrapped up.