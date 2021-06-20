Italy vs Wales Betting Tips: Latest odds, team news, preview and predictions

The Azzurri will be looking for yet another victory having picked up wins in the last 10 games in all competitions, keeping clean sheets in each

When Italy and Wales clash in their final Euro 2020 Group A match in Rome on Sunday, it will be first encounter between them after the previous game 18 years ago in a European Championship qualifier.

During that qualifier in September 2003, Filippo Inzaghi scored his one and only hat-trick with the Italian national team as they won 4-0.

Italy vs Wales Latest Odds

Italy have won each of their last 10 games in all competitions and a win against Wales to make 11 games without a loss is tipped to occur at (1.64).

A win for Wales - which will guarantee them a place in the knockout stage - at Stadio Olimpico is valued at (7.30).

None of Italy and Wales’ previous nine meetings have ever ended in a draw, with Italy winning seven to Wales’ two victories but a draw on Sunday is considered to happen at (3.84).

Italy vs Wales Team News

Juventus' defender Giorgio Chiellini is not expected to feature for Italy given that he is suffering from an injury and that means Francesco Acerbi could fill the defensive void instead.

Coach Roberto Mancini has a tough call to make as he will have to decide on who between Marco Verratti and Manuel Locatelli will start, since the former has recovered from injury but lacks match practice.

Wales' caretaker manager Rob Page is likely to make few changes to his line-up as he boasts of a fully-fit squad. Harry Wilson and Neco Williams are likely to benefit from the changes Page could make.

Italy vs Wales Preview

Wales have made it out of the group stage in their previous two appearances at a major tournament, in 1958 World Cup and Euro in 2016. If they avoid defeat in this game, they’re guaranteed a spot in the knockout stage of this tournament.

Italy are looking to win all three of their group stage matches for the fourth time at a major tournament, previously doing so at the 1978 and 1990 World Cups, and at Euro 2000.

Italy are unbeaten in their last 29 matches in all competitions (W24 D5) since a 0-1 loss to Portugal in September 2018. If they avoid defeat against Wales, they will equal their all-time longest unbeaten run of 30 games between November 1935 and July 1939.

If he keeps a clean sheet, Italy's keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma would be the youngest stopper to keep a clean sheet in three consecutive games at the European Championship; 22 years and 115 days on the day of the game. He would also be just the second keeper to record a shutout in each of their first three starts in the competition, after Germany’s Andreas Kopke.

Italy vs Wales Tips and Predictions

Winning the last 10 games, Italy have gone 965 minutes without conceding, scoring 31 goals without reply in the run. The last three matches between Italy and Wales played on Italian soil have produced 11 goals, all scored by Italy (W3). Punters can take an offer of over 2.5 goals at (2.18).

