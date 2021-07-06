Italy vs Spain: TV channel, live stream, team news & Euro 2020 semi-final preview
Italy take on Spain at Wembley on Tuesday with a place in the Euro 2020 final against England or Denmark the prize for the winner.
The Azzurri go into the game as favourites thanks to a record-breaking 32-game unbeaten run, most recently a fine 2-1 win against Belgium, the world's number-one ranked team, in the quarter-final.
Spain's form has been less impressive, having won just one of their three group games before needing extra-time to beat Croatia 5-3 in the last 16 and edging past Switzerland on penalties.
However, Italy have won only two matches against La Roja in their last 14 fixtures in all competitions - a friendly triumph a decade ago and their last meeting at the Euros in 2016.
Tuesday's game is also a repeat of the Euro 2012 in Kyiv, which Spain won 4-0.
Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream live online, team news and more.
|Game
|Italy vs Spain
|Date
|Tuesday July 6, 2021
|Time
|12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
ESPN is showing the game live on TV in the United States (U.S.) An online stream for the match will be available on ESPN+ and the ESPN App.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|ESPN
|ESPN+ and the ESPN App
BBC One will be showing the game live on TV in the United Kingdom (UK). BBC iPlayer is the online streaming service providing live coverage.
|UK TV channel
|Online stream
|BBC One
|BBC iPlayer
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Italy players
|Goalkeepers
|Donnarumma, Meret, Sirigu
|Defenders
|Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola, Toloi, Acerbi, Di Lorenzo, Emerson, Florenzi, Bastoni
|Midfielders
|Cristante, Verratti, Barella, Castrovilli, Pessina, Jorginho, Locatelli
|Forwards
|Immobile, Belotti, Insigne, Berardi, Bernardeschi, Raspadori, Chiesa
Italy will be without Leonardo Spinazzola against Spain after he suffered an Achilles injury in the win over Belgium.
The Roma wing-back has been one of the players of the tournament but now faces several months on the sidelines, with Emerson Palmieri set to replace him in the starting XI.
Alessandro Florenzi is also back in contention after a calf problem, though Giovanni Di Lorenzo is likely to keep his place at right-back.
Predicted Italy starting XI: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne.
|Position
|Spain squad
|Goalkeepers
|Simon, Sanchez, De Gea
|Defenders
|Garcia, P. Torres, Laporte, Azpilicueta, Alba, Gaya, D. Llorente
|Midfielders
|Olmo, M. Llorente, Busquets, Rodri, Sarabia, Koke, Alcantara, Ruiz
|Forwards
|Moreno, F. Torres, Morata, Pedri, Oyarzabal, Traore
Pablo Sarabia is doubtful for Spain after he was forced off early on against Switzerland with a muscle problem.
RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo, who came on for Sarabia against the Swiss, is battling with Gerard Moreno to replace him in the starting line-up.
Predicted Spain starting XI: Simon; Azpilicueta, Laporte, Garcia, Alba; Koke, Busquets, Pedri; F Torres, Morata, Moreno.
Betting odds, tips & predictions
Italy are priced at 6/4 (2.50) to win in 90 minutes and at 7/10 (1.70) to make the final.
Spain can be backed at 21/20 (2.05) to qualify and at 2/1 (3.00) to win without extra time. The draw is priced at 21/10 (3.10).
Recent results & head-to-head
Last five results
|Italy results
|Spain results
|Belgium 1-2 Italy (July 2)
|Switzerland 1-1 Spain (1-3P) (July 2)
|Italy 2-1 Austria (AET) (June 26)
|Croatia 3-5 Spain (AET) (June 28)
|Italy 1-0 Wales (June 20)
|Slovakia 0-5 Spain (June 23)
|Italy 3-0 Switzerland (June 16)
|Spain 1-1 Poland (June 19)
|Turkey 0-3 Italy (June 11)
|Spain 0-0 Sweden (June 14)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|September 2, 2017
|Spain 3-0 Italy
|Ocotber 6, 2016
|Italy 1-1 Spain
|June 27, 2016
|Italy 2-0 Spain
|March 24, 2016
|Italy 1-1 Spain
|March 5, 2014
|Spain 1-0 Italy