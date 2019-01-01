Italian man charged in relation to Sean Cox attack

Merseyside Police have confirmed a 30-year-old man was extradited from Italy for charges of assault and violent disorder

A man has been charged with assault and violent disorder in relation to an attack on Liverpool supporter Sean Cox last April prior to the Anfield club hosting Roma in the Champions League semi-final.

The 53-year-old Cox, who is a father of three from Dunboyne in Ireland, was left in a coma and with life-changing injuries following the incident outside Anfield prior to the first leg of the Champions League semi-final tie between the teams.

Merseyside Police said 30-year-old Simone Mastrelli was arrested in Italy on a European Arrest Warrant and was extradited to the United Kingdom ahead of a court appearance on Friday.

A statement from Merseyside Police read: "Merseyside Police detectives investigating the assault of Sean Cox, 53, in April last year have extradited a man who was arrested in Rome on suspicion of assault.

"Thirty-year-old Simone Mastrelli from Rome was arrested on a European Arrest Warrant following the incident outside Anfield ahead of the Champions League match between Liverpool FC and AS Roma on 24 April 2018.

"Mastrelli was extradited back to England yesterday (Thursday, 31 January) and has been charged with Section 20 assault and violent disorder. He has been remanded in custody to appear at South Sefton Magistrates Court at 2pm today, Friday, 1 February."

Previously, Roma supporter Filippo Lombardi was charged over the attack on Cox. Lombardi was shown in a crowd of 20 or 30 and swinging his belt toward Cox, but told a jury that another man was the one responsible for Cox's injuries.

The 21-year-old was found not guilty of inflicting grievous bodily harm on Cox by a jury in Preston Crown Court in October 2018, but was still jailed for three years after admitting to a separate charge of violent disorder.

Later in November, Roma and their club president, James Palotta, made a €150,000 donation to a fund for Cox to cover his extensive rehabilitation.