Italian fifth division team Biellese wear yellow and blue 'Ukraine Free' kit to show support after Russia invasion
Ryan Tolmich
Italian fifth division team Biellese wore yellow and blue kits reading 'Ukraine Free' kit to show support amid the ongoing events in the country.
The club are one of many to express support for Ukraine in the wake of Russia's invasion as they took the field on Sunday in an eventual 1-0 win at home against Alicese Orizzonti.
Biellese abandoned their traditional white and black colours for the day, donning a uniform featuring the blue and yellow of Ukraine with shirts spelling out 'Ukraine Free'.
Editors' Picks
- One down, three to go? Liverpool's quadruple bid off to perfect start with epic Carabao Cup victory
- What does Roman Abramovich's statement mean for Chelsea ahead of the Carabao Cup final?
- Ronaldo looking his age as Man Utd struggle for goals
- Controversy and fury - but Man City survive to put title challenge back on track