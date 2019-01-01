It will take hard work to help AFC Leopards survive relegation, admits Tom Juma

The former champions have lost five consecutive games, leaving them rooted in the danger zone

AFC Football Operations Manager Tom Juma has admitted that it will take a lot of hard work to help the team survive relegation.

With just ten points, the 13-time Kenyan champions are placed second from bottom in the 18-team Kenyan table.

Article continues below

Juma says that his side will have to put a brave fight to get from the danger zone. That hard work will start this weekend when they face second-placed with Juma warning that the players know what is expected of them.

"The position we are in is a bad one and we have no alternative, but to get ourselves out. In every match, we go as underdogs meaning we have to put extra effort to get something from it. Players are aware of the position they are in, and it is up to them also to give their best on the pitch.

"We have never been in this position before, and I know it is disturbing but we will get out of it very soon."