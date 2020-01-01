It will be a mistake for Arsenal to sell Aubameyang - Robson

The Gabon international has been linked with a move away from the Gunners, although he has dismissed the speculations

legend Stewart Robson says selling Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the January transfer window will be a huge mistake.

The 30-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium outfit with giants believed to be top of the clubs coveting the striker.

Robson admitted it will be a big loss to the Gunners should they allow Aubameyang leave but certain the switch will be a good deal for both the forward and Barca.

“It doesn’t make any sense for Arsenal to sell him at the moment because he’s their main goalscorer, he’s the only player that has lived up to his reputation,” Robson told ESPN.

“Barcelona, they need a player, I would say, down that left-hand side that can join in with the other front players.

“So I would say for Barcelona it would be a hit, for Arsenal it would be a miss.”

Aubameyang has, however, dismissed transfer speculations surrounding him lately and the Gunners manager Mikel Arteta has also expressed his desire to keep the forward beyond this winter.

The forward has scored 15 goals this season across all competition, including 13 in the Premier League, underlining his impact for Arsenal.

Aubameyang will hope to extend his goal tally when the Gunners take on in tie on January 6.