'It will be a dream to be in the top four' - Ancelotti eyes Everton target

The Toffees are within two points of fourth-placed West Ham after beating Southampton

Carlo Ancelotti says Everton are dreaming of a place in the Premier League’s top four.

The Toffees battled to a 1-0 win over Southampton on Monday thanks to an early goal from Richarlison, and they are now within two points of the top four with a game in hand.

Everton can move into a Champions League qualification place with a win at West Brom on Thursday, though it could be a brief stay as Chelsea and Liverpool - who are directly above them in fifth and sixth respectively - clash later on the same day.

What was said?

“We have a great opportunity to be in the top four and we would like to touch that position,” Ancelotti told the club’s official website.

We have to put all our effort into the game on Thursday to try to be there, it is a real possibility.

“It doesn’t matter how long we can be there, but just to see how we feel if we are there.

“There will be a big fight until the end of the season and we have to be pleased we can fight for that position.

“It will be a dream to be in the top four, we are quite close… but the season is long.”

Home form could be crucial

While the Toffees have won eight of their 12 games on the road, losing only two, their home form has not stood up to scrutiny. Of the 13 games played at Goodison Park, they have won five and lost six.

“To fight for the European places, we need to improve the home form,” Ancelotti said. “It was not good and this performance and victory can help us have a better run at home.”

Injured trio to return against West Brom

James Rodriguez, Tom Davies and Seamus Coleman were absent for the win over Southampton, but Ancelotti is confident they will be back in the squad to face the Baggies.

“They had little problems in training this week and so I prefer to give them a rest to be ready for the next game,” Ancelotti said.

Article continues below

“We have a busy schedule, we play again on Thursday, but they will recover soon.

"They are really light problems.”

Further reading