'It wasn't easy to adapt' - Akumu explains why he struggled to break into Kaizer Chiefs team

The Kenya international arrived at Amakhosi at the beginning of 2020 but could not make an immediate impact

midfielder Anthony Akumu says injuries and difficulties in adjusting to the team’s style of play slowed down his start to life at Naturena.

The defensive midfielder was a January signing brought in by former Amakhosi coach Ernst Middendorp from Zambian giants Zesco United.

But the Kenyan failed to immediately break into the Chiefs squad, and managed just 10 Premier Soccer League ( ) appearances in total.

“I joined the team with an injury and it wasn't easy to break into the squad as I was still recovering,” said Akumu as per Nation Media.

“When the league resumed after lockdown I started getting game time but still it wasn't easy to adapt. I learnt fast and I now know what is expected of me.

“I have adapted to their style of play and I am hoping to pick up from where I left when the new season kicks off. We have commenced pre-season training and I am now fully settled in the team.”

Akumu was facing competition to start especially from Willard Katsande and it is yet to be seen if he would be part of new coach Gavin Hunt’s plans for the future.

While he has had to deal with the fight to earn game time at Chiefs, that has also been the same situation in the national team.

His biggest competitor in the Harambee squad has been from former Hotspur star Victor Wanyama, who has been difficult to dislodge from the starting XI and is the current Harambee Stars captain.

But Akumu started in Friday’s international friendly match against Zambia in the absence of the Canadian-based Wanyama, who could not travel for the match due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

The Chiefs man lasted the entire match as Kenya won 2-1 in a match played at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.