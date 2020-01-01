'It was an unbelievable feeling when Gor Mahia made contact' - Malisero

The forward has promised to give his best and help the team successfully defend the league title and perform well in the continent as well

Teenage sensation Andrew Numero Malisero has revealed it was an unbelievable feeling when Kenyan Premier League ( ) giants approached him for his services.

The youngster was signed by K'Ogalo on September 3 and will be part of the team for the next three years. The Malawi prodigy states it is an honour to play for the team and promised to help them retain the league title and perform well internationally.

"It is an honour for me to be able to play for this amazing club," Malisero told Nation Sport.

"I thank God and the club for giving me the opportunity. I am looking forward to working my hardest to help the club retain the league title and hopefully do well continentally.

"I follow Kenyan football very much and it was an unbelievable feeling that they considered me to be a part of the team. I am very grateful and will make use of this great opportunity. The Kenyan Premier League is a very competitive league with quality players and I am looking forward to experiencing it all.

"I am a positive person who loves the game and who expresses himself with the ball at his feet. I’m looking forward to entertaining Kenyan football fans. I love playing as an attacker, as a number 9 or 10, but can adapt to any other position."

The 20-year-old has explained how he started his football and how he has developed to his current level.

"I started playing football when I was seven-years-old back in Malawi," Malisero revealed.

"All I did was play football with my friends and that kept me from doing a lot of things that could have harmed my life and my career. It was easy to use drugs or start stealing but football kept me straight.

"I played for my school teams and at an academy called Surestream Academy before we moved to in 2013. I went to Braeburn High School from year 9 to 11 and then to Braeside International School.

"I was always eager to play at an organised league and therefore joined a Sub County team called African Warriors and luckily got an opportunity to go play in the USA on a football scholarship. I was there for a year before I moved back to Kenya and joined Commercial FC before the pandemic halted the league."

The youngster has also explained the impact of playing for the Malawi U20 national team.

"It has made me believe in myself. It’s a big achievement to represent my national team at junior level, but it also helped me set the bar higher and I now want to play for the senior team in the near future."