It was tough for Gor Mahia to play with ten-men vs Western Stima – Polack

The British coach reveals to Goal how difficult the league game turned out to be after one of his player was sent off for a foul

coach Steven Polack has blamed the sending off of defender Joash Onyango for the dropped points in Wednesday's 1-1 draw against in a Premier League ( ) match.

The Kenyan champions were seeking to get three points from one of their two matches in hand against the Powermen but suffered an early blow when Onyango was red-carded for a foul on a Western Stima striker.

By the time Onyango was shown the straight red card, Gor Mahia had already taken a deserved lead courtesy of Clifton Miheso but Villa Oromchan levelled the scores for the points to be shared at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

“First of all, it was not a penalty because their player was already in an offside position,” Polack told Goal after the match.

“Before the red card we were the better team, we had seized the game and were in cruise control, we had even taken the lead in the opening minutes, from my eyes, from everyone in the technical bench.

"We were the best side against XI men but our game went down after the sending off.

“I am happy with the way my players responded after going down to ten men, the desire, the fighting spirit and how they managed to keep the score at 1-0 before Stima scored in the 68th minute.

“I have now realised it is not easy to play with ten men, it was tough for us after Onyango went off, and it is tough to play with fewer players but I want to say I am happy for my team and very happy for the draw.”

Polack has also hit out at poor officiating, saying the match officials got everything wrong throughout the fixture.

“The officiating today (Wednesday) for both teams was not on the highest level, sometimes the referees’ decisions were not good at all,” Polack continued.

“I really don’t want to complain much, I am happy with the boys, I am happy with the 1-1 and we need to focus now and win our next match.

"Getting a draw after losing to is a good response from my players.”

Gor Mahia will now shift their focus to the FKF where they are scheduled to take on Division One side Naivas FC on Sunday.