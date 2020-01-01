‘It was the kind of start we wanted’ – Kimani revels in Nairobi City Stars win

The former Bandari star now says their target was to start the 2020-21 top-flight season with a win against the Sugar Millers

Nairobi City Stars skipper Anthony Kimani has hailed the team’s perfect start to the Football Federation (FKF) Premier League season.

The promoted side got off to a flying start in the 2020-21 campaign after they managed to secure a 2-0 win away to on Sunday.

Kimani, who joined the Simba wa Nairobi from , also marked his debut for the team with a goal after 16 minutes when he finished off a Davis Agesa cross with a cheeky finish to beat diving Nzoia keeper Mustapha Oduor at the far post.

Oliver Maloba then assured maximum points for the National Super League champions after he powered home the second goal from close range.

“It was the kind of start we had hoped for; a winning one. We are glad we achieved it,” Kimani, playing his 227th Premier League game, said as quoted by the club’s official website.

“The winning start reiterates our preparedness for the league even though we had been out of the top league for years. We can now approach the upcoming games with a lot more confidence.

Kimanzi returned to the club in mid-2019 and pushed their case for promotion from the second tier with, other than great leadership and experience, three MVP awards and as many goals and ten crucial assists.

Meanwhile, defender Salim Abdalla was voted the best player for City Stars by the technical bench after the 2-0 win.

Shitu, who joined City Stars from AFC , partnered Kenedy Onyango at the heart of defense and time and again thwarted Nzoia Sugar forwards, led by experienced Philip Muchuma, from the red zone.

Speaking after the match, Abdalla said: “It was a very good starting game. The win was the most important one. We, however, have some improvements to make heading to our next game where we will be looking for another positive result.”

In an earlier interview, striker Agesa revealed his happiness after he helped his side to win with two assists.

“It’s great to be back in the Premier League; especially with a victory,” Agesa said as quoted by the club’s official website. “I could not ask for much with my two assists for my teammates to score. I feel proud of them, for the team, and for the technical bench.

“We now need to build upon this win in the next match.”

Agesa could have left the scene with a goal of his own, if not two, had he not sent a long-range effort wide in the first period, and directed a loose ball wide late in the second-half.