'It was just Ruvu Shooting's day' - Simba SC midfielder Kahata

The Kenya midfielder is optimistic the 21-time champions will bounce back and get positive results in their forthcoming assignments

Simba SC winger Francis Kahata has stated Ruvu Shooting managed to get maximum points away to Simba SC because it was 'just their day.'

Fully Zullu Maganga scored the only goal in the 35th minute to help his charges get maximum points. Wekundu wa Msimbazi could have at least salvaged a point but John Bocco failed to convert a penalty.

"In football, you can either win, draw or lose and it is unfortunate we lost," Kahata told Goal on Tuesday.

"It is not that we played badly because every player who was given a chance did his best. Luck was not on our side; it was Ruvu's day and it is the only way I can explain the loss."

It was the second consecutive loss for the Wekundu wa Msimbazi after falling by the same margin to Prisons. The defending champions have a relatively strong squad, so where is the problem?

"Other teams are prepared as well and just like us they are targeting wins," Kahata explained.

"It is extra harder for big teams like Simba and Yanga SC because the so-called smaller teams give their best to frustrate us and get a positive result.

"This is a tougher season and no team will find it easy. Losing is part of football; so we hope we can catch up with forthcoming assignments.

"We still have the best player; lest we forget, they are the ones who have been winning matches for the team."

On Tuesday, Simba SC captain John Bocco sent an apology to the club’s fans after the team suffered a second straight Mainland Premier League defeat on Monday.

The results have seen Simba drop the pace in their chase to retain the title with rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC) overtaking them to position two, while Simba are now in fourth.

Bocco, who was making a return to the team after an injury, and also missed a crucial penalty with 10 minutes left to the final whistle against Ruvu Shooting, has now apologized to the fans and promised a better performance in their next league assignment.

"On behalf of the players, I want to apologise for the two defeats we suffered against Prisons and Ruvu Shooting," Bocco said as quoted by the club’s social media pages. "We fell against teams that we should not have but we promise it will not happen again.

"Kwa niaba ya wachezaji tunaomba mtusamehe kwa matokeo tuliyopata ya michezo miwili iliyopita, tuliteleza na tumeshateleza hatupaswi kuteleza tena na hii ndio ahadi yetu kwenu kurekebisha makosa yetu na kurudi wenye sura na upambanaji mpya kwa michezo yote ijayo."- Nahodha Bocco.

"Our promise to the fans is that we will rectify mistakes from the two matches and come back better and stronger to win the coming games."