It was embarrassing for Posta Rangers to lose 5-1 against KCB - Omollo

The tactician is still embarrassed by the Mailmen's big defeat against the Bankers

Posta head coach Sammy Omollo has spoken about the 5-1 loss against in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) match last weekend.

The Mailmen opened up in the second half especially after their two players were sent off. The former international states the red cards to Dickens Mwema and Charles Odette were deserved but he is unhappy with the third goal the Bankers scored.

"To concede five goals is not what we had expected, it was really embarrassing to fall by that margin," Omollo told Goal on Thursday.

"I do not have a problem with the red cards, it was a mistake by my players, but my problem was with the third goal, it was a clear offside but the referee let it stand. However it is a lesson, we will be stronger in our next match and hope to bounce back."

The Mailmen had to do without the services of three players and the tactician admits it affected them.

"We missed Suleiman Ngotho who is out with a hamstring injury, Simon Mbugua who injured his ankle and Peter Ng'ang'a who hurt his toe. Those are regular players for us and we missed them.

"I believe they will be ready for us by the time we play our next game. Those who were given a chance did not step up and to me, they lost a chance to make their claim," Omollo concluded.

' next game will be against out of sorts on Sunday.