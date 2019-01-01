"It was a cross!" - Hadin opens up on equaliser against Selangor

New Felda United captain Hadin Azman scored the Fighters' equaliser in their 1-1 draw Super League draw against Selangor.

Despite playing away to the more-fancied Selangor in their matchday one Super League encounter on Sunday, newly-promoted Felda United were able to come away with a precious 1-1 draw.

New foreign signing Antonio German opened the scoring just before halftime at the Shah Alam Stadium with a thunderous shot from outside the box, but the visitors' new captain Hadin Azman equalised in the 69th minute through a shot from tight angle, against the run of play.

When met by the press after the encounter, the 24-year old winger made an honest revelation; his shot that led to their equaliser was actually intended as a delivery into the penalty box.

"It was a cross, but it went in. It's just my night, I suppose!" he said with a grin to Goal.

He was also elated with the way the Fighters played.

"Praise Allah, it was not because of any individual effort. Everybody worked hard for the result," said the former Malaysia international.

"We worked together, and I'm pleased with the way we played."

He is also looking forward to leading Felda in the coming games, as team skipper. The role had previously been held by veteran defender Shukor Adan, who left for his home state club Melaka United.

"The captain's armband is a good way to make me more responsible, in leading the team. I will do my best," remarked the former JDT player.

