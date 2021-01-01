‘It was an adventure’ - Omolo remembers Cercle Brugge after Erzurumspor move

The midfielder moved to the Turkish side ending an association with the Belgian team that had started in 2017

Harambee Stars midfielder Johanna Omolo has bid goodbye to his former side Cercle Brugge after completing his Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor transfer on Wednesday.

Omolo, who had signed a contract extension with the Belgian side five months ago, made the surprising move to join the struggling Super Lig side on Wednesday.

The Harambee Star described his moments at Cercle Brugge as an ‘adventure which has closed’.

“An adventure closes in at Cercle Brugge, a place I have called home for the last four fantastic years,” the midfielder said on a Facebook post. “Always difficult to say goodbye.

“I would like to thank players and staff members of Cercle Brugge for the magical moments. Special thanks to the amazing Cercle fans, you made me and my family feel at home, thanks always for your support.”

As he joined the Turkish side, a huge task awaits him as Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor are at the bottom with just 13 points from 18 games.

The former Coast Stars midfielder has been a regular first-teamer with the national team and scored a goal that helped Harambee Stars draw 1-1 against Togo in November 2019 during the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers.

After a 1-1 draw and a 2-1 loss to Comoros, Omolo and his fellow Harambee Stars must work extra hard if they are to realise the dream of back-to-back Afcon qualification. will host five-times African champions and face Togo in Lome in the other remaining fixture.

The 31-year-old has featured for a number of clubs, including Coast Stars, Vise, Fola Esch, Beerschot, and Lommel United.

At Vise, between 2007 and 2009, the midfielder featured in 68 games and scored eight goals before he joined Fola Esch and stayed between 2009 and 2011, where in 46 games, he scored eight goals.

It is at Beerschot that the Kenyan star made fewer appearances as compared to every club he has played for, he only featured in five games and scored no goal.

He left on a loan deal to Lommel United in 2013 before he made the move permanent and stayed until 2014, played in 19 games and left for Royal Antwerp.

Omolo made the most appearances in a single club at Cercle Brugge as he played in 69 games and scored on four occasions.