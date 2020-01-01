“It was a worthy point away’ – Yanga SC’s Kaze happy to draw against Gwambina FC

The Burundian tactician stays positive with the point which pushed his side to the top of the 18-team league table

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Cedric Kaze has admitted he was very impressed to see his side come out with a point from their Mainland Premier League match against Gwambina FC on Tuesday.

The promoted side put up a spirited fight to end Yanga’s three-match winning run as they secured a 0-0 draw at Gwambina Complex.

The Burundian tactician who was yet to drop a point since joining the Jangwani giants as a replacement for Serbian Zlatko Krmpotic, has now said it was better to pick a point from the fixture than to lose all because the home team fought hard for the draw.

“To get one point from an away match is not a bad thing,” Kaze is quoted saying by Sokaletu. “My players put all the efforts we needed from them and to get a point, is a worthy one to take home.”

Kaze continued: “Our focus now is on the derby against Simba SC on Saturday, we want to do well, we want to make sure that we beat them, so we have already shifted focus to the match.”

Meanwhile, Yanga’s pursuit for the league title has received a huge boost after defender Balama Mapinduzi has been allowed to start training, four months since he was ruled out owing to injury.

Mapinduzi picked the injury in June during their league match against Ndanda FC but according to the team doctor Shecky Mngazija, the player has recovered and ready to train with the rest of the squad.

“I can confirm Balama [Mapinduzi] will officially start training with the rest of the squad, when the team returns to Dar es Salaam,” Mngazija is quoted by Sokaletu.

“We have done tests to him and they are very okay, he has recovered well and we now want him to join the rest in training, we want him to start with light training sessions before we can push him to the starting eleven.”

The draw against Gwambina enabled Yanga to move top of the 18-team league table, a point adrift of second-placed Azam FC, who have a game in hand.

The derby between Yanga and Simba will be played at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium from 1600hrs.