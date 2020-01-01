'It was a vital match' - Suarez frustrated as Barcelona let slip late lead at Celta

Real Madrid could pull two points clear at the Liga summit with victory over Espanyol after the Uruguayan's double failed to seal victory

Luis Suarez admitted 's 2-2 draw with left a bitter taste as there was a potentially crucial twist in the title race on Saturday.

Barca led twice but were pegged back on both occasions, Celta grabbing an 88th-minute equaliser through captain Iago Aspas' free-kick.

Suarez scored both goals for the visitors, ending a personal drought that stretched back to early January before he suffered a knee injury, but was left frustrated by the team's failure to see out the win.

m's failure to see out the win.

While Quique Setien's side moved back top of the table courtesy of the point picked up on their travels, have the chance to leapfrog over them again if they avoid defeat at rock-bottom on Sunday.

"It was a vital match to fight for the title," Suarez admitted in his post-match interview for La Liga TV.

"We had a good first half, creating chances, but in the second half it was different, Celta wanting to be more aggressive.

"It [the result] leaves a bitter taste, one of sadness and frustration because we have lost two points."

5 - Barcelona have lost five points the last five minutes in @LaLigaEN games, more than any other team in the competition this season (level with ). Slide#Celtabarcelona pic.twitter.com/YnYz0QGXU5 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) June 27, 2020

Lionel Messi set up both goals for Suarez, the first of which saw him head in a clever free-kick from close range after Celta had put players on the line to protect against a direct shot.

The Uruguayan striker found the net again in the 67th minute following Fedor Smolov's leveller earlier in the second half, but his brace was not enough as Aspas swooped late to put a further dent in Barca's title aspirations.

Barca, who next face on Tuesday, have now won just once in their last four away games in the league.

"For my part, I am happy to help with both goals, but you are angry because things have to be corrected," Suarez added.

"This was a complicated away game, as will be the trip to . Then, in between, we host Atletico."