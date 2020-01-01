'It was a let-down’ – Harambee Stars’ Nyakeya admits after Comoros fall

The FC Masr man produced some good personal moments even though Kenya failed to pick up vital points against the islanders

international winger Cliff Nyakeya has admitted the results against Comoros in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers were a let-down.

Nyakeya, who has maintained his place in the national side since he was brought on board by the former head coach Francis Kimanzi, had some brilliant moments against Comoros in the two Afcon qualifiers.

He made an assist for Masoud Juma’s goal when Kenya drew 1-1 against their Group G rivals in Nairobi and scored the only goal in the 2-1 loss in Moroni.

He has, however, urged the fans to keep supporting the national team as they hope to bounce back.

“Yes, it was a let-down, no excuse! But guess what, we still need you to help us get on our feet,” the winger posted on his Facebook page.

In an earlier interview, former Harambee Stars defender James Situma stated the winger will emerge as a vital star not only in the qualifiers but also in the future games if he remains focused.

“Nyakeya is a player who can do anything any minute in a game. He is technically good, has speed and he is still young,” the former captain told Goal.

“He has a long way to go, for now, though because he is young but he will play vital roles in these qualifiers. He just needs to focus more and keep the hard work going.

“Personally, I have played with him at Mathare United and he is a good player who is ready to learn.”

With the results against Comoros, Kenya’s chances of getting an Afcon slot became narrow but Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa said the focus should be on how to try and get results in the remaining games.

“The big question is Togo and , what do we do? Is it a guarantee we win the matches? It is not, we never said it is a done deal, so what do we do?” Mwendwa said.

“We have to be ready to get something out of the two nations, it is either we win or at worst we get a draw, we must prepare well for the remaining matches and as FKF we are doing everything possible to make this team happy and make sure they give us the good results that we want as a country.”

Kenya are third behind and Comoros while Togo are rock bottom after four qualifiers.