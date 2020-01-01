‘It was a great strike’ – Fulham manager Parker hails Aina’s first Premier League goal

The Nigeria international opened his account in the English top-flight in style and has been praised by the Cottagers boss

manager Scott Parker has showered encomium on Ola Aina following his wonder goal in their 2-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion in Monday’s Premier League game.

The 24-year-old was afforded his fifth appearance for the Cottagers since his summer loan move from Italian side .

The international delivered eye-catching performances in the encounter, helping the Craven Cottage outfit to end their five-game winless run.

The wing-back smashed home a beauty from the edge of the box beyond the reach of goalkeeper Sam Johnstone for his first Premier League goal.

Parker has expressed his pleasure with the effort and believes the goal came on the back of his instruction to the Super Eagles defender to take more risks.

“It was a great strike. We might have to take risks,” Parker said in a post-match press conference.

We’re going to have to take risks in or around the box and Ola did that and it’s flown into the top corner.

“Anyone watching us with an open mind will see we have a bit of quality. We had some lovely bits in both halves.”

Gabon international Mario Lemina only featured for 46 minutes before making ways for Harrison Reed in the encounter.

Parker revealed the 24-year-old midfielder was replaced to avoid any risk after feeling discomfort in his hamstring.

“Mario [Lemina] felt his hamstring a little bit in the first half and I didn’t want to take any risks. We’ll have to see where he is in the morning,” he added.

Victory against ensured Fulham moved to 17th spot on the Premier League table with four points from seven games.

Aina will hope to help his side continue in their winning ways when they take on at London Stadium on Saturday.

The 24-year-old’s impressive form will please Nigeria national team coach Gernot Rohr, who has included the defender in his squad that will play Sierra Leone in an qualifying game on November 13 and 17.