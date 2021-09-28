‘It was a good team effort’ - Crystal Palace’s Vieira praises Zaha and Ayew after Brighton draw

The former Arsenal legend reveals how the two African players were forced to track back and play defensive roles at Selhurst Park Stadium

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has praised winger Wilfried Zaha and forward Jordan Ayew for their defensive roles that helped his side snatch a 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion on Monday.

The Premier League match at Selhurst Park saw Palace take the lead through the Ivorian Zaha, who stepped up to convert from the penalty spot in the 45th minute but Neal Maupay snatched a late winner in stoppage time to deny the home team maximum points.

Vieira discussed their efforts to track back and stop Brighton's midfielders from moving the ball forward but lamented it was the reason they did not create enough scoring chances.

“When you’re looking at the front three, the work without the ball, Wilfried [Zaha] and Jordan [Ayew] coming inside to stop the midfielders getting on the ball, it was a really good team effort,” Vieira told the club’s official website.

“This is one of the reasons why they didn’t create many chances.”

Vieira further admits his team did not fight to the last minute despite leading in the game.

“The last kick is in our hands and we made that mistake. The organisation we had in midfield didn’t allow us to win that second ball. It’s a process of us learning that, until the last whistle, anything can happen – especially when you’re 1-0 up,” Vieira continued.

“We are improving, we are getting stronger. Our collective game, the way we played with and without the ball, is really united. I think the players are really aware of what they have to do on the field.”

On managing Brighton’s style of play that saw them using long balls: Vieira said: “This [Brighton] is a really good side playing with a lot of confidence and have been working together for the last three or four years. We gave them a really good game. In the end, of course, we are really disappointed because we should take the three points.

“We gave them so many problems…when you’re looking at the way they played in the last 15 minutes with the long balls it doesn’t look like them. So they’re not used to that kind of game.

“We definitely did well. Obviously not scoring the second goal left the door open and gave them hope.”

While Zaha featured for the entire 90 minutes, Ayew was replaced in the 86th minute by his national team compatriot Jeffrey Schlupp.

Zaha has now scored eight goals against Brighton, the most he has scored against any club in his career, and also scored five in his last five appearances in this fixture.