'It suits me if he leaves this summer' - Lyon president happy to grant Depay transfer wish

After the Dutchman admitted he is open to a Man City, Barcelona or Real Madrid switch, the Ligue 1 club's chief responded with words of support

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas insists he is happy to sanction Memphis Depay's summer departure after the attacker expressed his desire to leave for one of Europe's top clubs.

The 24-year-old has played a vital role for the Ligue 1 giants since his transfer from Manchester United back in January 2017, scoring 33 goals in 93 appearances across all competitions.

Depay has successfully bounced back from his ill-fated two-year spell at Old Trafford , which saw him branded as a major flop after failing to establish himself in the first team under Jose Mourinho.

The mercurial winger revealed earlier in the week that he still hopes to earn a second chance at the highest level in the near future, admitting he would like to play for the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Chelsea, Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain .

Aulas reacted to Depay's comments on social media, stating that a summer transfer for the former United man would 'suit him well'.

"Memphis Depay would like to leave Lyon this summer," he began. "He comes from MU (Manchester United) to progress to OL. He became a very good European player. He wants to go even higher, in the top 4 and it suits me well."

Manchester United were linked with re-signing Depay last year when it emerged that the club inserted a buy-back clause in his Lyon contract .

The Netherlands international has not been distracted by rumours or dreams of a transfer this term, however, producing some of his best form to help the French giants reach the Champions League knockout phase.

Depay has managed to contribute six goals and nine assists across all competitions for Lyon this season, with the club currently occupying third place in Ligue 1.

No concrete offers have been tabled for the Dutchman during the current transfer window, with just two days left before the market closes until the summer.

Lyon are back in action this Sunday in the French top flight, with a huge top-of-the-table clash against PSG at home to negotiate.