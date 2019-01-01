‘It serves as a motivation’ - Chukwueze reacts after winning Nigeria Young Player of the Year award

The 19-year-old beat off competition from Galatasaray forward Onyekuru and on-loan Wolfsburg striker Osimhen to claim the individual prize

Samuel Chukwueze has reacted after winning Young Player of the Year award, saying it will serve as a motivation for him.

The winger has been impressive this season for Spanish side , scoring seven goals in all competitions, including his well-taken strike against Barcelona on Tuesday evening.

The forward beat off challenge s from ’s winger Henry Onyekuru and Charleroi striker Victor Osimhen to claim the accolade.

"It serves as a motivation to keep working hard for more success," Chukwueze told BBC Sport.

"I'm very motivated and inspired by this, because it is unbelievable. Everything happening still seems like a dream.

"I have dreams of playing for my country in big tournaments and this shows that if I put more effort into my career, personal and team rewards will follow.

"This award is going to impact me positively to grow in the right pace so that I can keep having good performances.

"I thank the staff and my teammates at Villarreal, not forgetting everyone in and Nigeria who have given me a chance to grow and play football.

"My focus is to keep helping my club, continue to work hard to represent my country hopefully at the Nations Cup in and the Olympics."