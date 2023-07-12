Jordan Spieth confirmed the successful takeover of former Premier League side, Leeds United, by the 49ers group.

Major development in Leeds United ownership

49ers group completes takeover of Leeds United

Jordan Spieth provides confirmation of the deal

WHAT HAPPENED? In a significant development for Leeds United, the 49ers group has successfully completed their takeover of the club. Spieth, the US golf star, confirmed the completion of the deal, providing an exciting update for Leeds United and its fans. This marks a major shift in the ownership structure and opens up new possibilities for the club's future.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's done. Myself and Justin (Thomas) with a minority stake. The 49ers beat my Cowboys every year, so if you can't beat 'em, join 'em!," said Spieth.

"They (49ers) renegotiated after relegation and it was possibly a better deal - as long as they can get promoted soon. I'm excited to have a team I'm emotionally invested in. I've watched The Premier League intently for a few years. Hopefully, we'll be back there very soon," added the American.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The English club was relegated from the Premier League last season following a pretty poor season. The talks of a takeover have been going on for a while and it was later confirmed that an agreement was been reached to sell the club to 49ers Enterprises in a deal worth £170 million ($214m).

IN ONE PHOTO:

San Francisco 49ers & Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR LEEDS? Leeds will compete in the Championship next season with the hope of returning to the Premier League.