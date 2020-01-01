Very critical for Kenyan footballers to invest - AFC Leopards' Kimani

When the coach retired young, he started a business which he says has sustained his life in a good way

AFC head coach Anthony Kimani has urged active footballers to start investing now for their future benefit.

Kimani runs Modo Motor Accessories ventures at Ngara in Nairobi, a business he started after he suffered a serious injury which saw him hang his boots at a young age.

The tactician says a player who invests while still active in his profession is setting a good foundation that will sustain him when he finally retires.

“Unfortunately, I suffered a serious injury which saw me get sidelined for a very long time and I had to make a decision of venturing into something else in order to see that my life does not stagnate,” Kimani told the Kenya Footballers Welfare Association (Kefwa) media.

“Apart from undertaking coaching courses, I started doing business but it was not an easy move since it also took me time to come up with the kind of business to invest in.

“Finally, I settled on dealing with motor accessories and I am happy with the Kenyan footballers who have helped me in their own possible ways. One of them is Allan Wanga who has been a very long-time client.

“Many players sometimes forget that football is a sport that you cannot play for your lifetime. Footballers have a short period like 10 years and so it is important to keep in mind to start building a foundation that will sustain you in future.

“If one has an opportunity to pursue further education the better and if you want to invest in business it is important to do it now. It would be very critical because once you retire you would find life going on rather smoothly.

“If the current players start planning for the future now, the better.”

Although he retired young, Kimani had a good career on the pitch as he led to their only title in 2008. He was part of AFC Leopards 2013 side that won the GOTV as well as guiding Harambee Stars, as captain, to the 2012 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup finals.

“I started playing football when I was a very young kid and was lucky to join MYSA and it is the structures at the club that made it possible for me to grow my career,” explained the Ingwe coach.

“I started playing for the U12, then the U16 team before I joined the senior team Mathare United. I was lucky again to win the Kenyan Premier League [title] with them in 2008.

“I was also at Harambee Stars too as well as at AFC Leopards where we won the Shield Cup in 2013 with the club.”

He was appointed AFC Leopards' interim coach to take over from Casa Mbungo who left in December 2019.