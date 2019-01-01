'It is time to clean up the thieves around me' - Wazito FC's Badoer

The club's sponsor has hinted at more changes at the KPL newcomers after a poor start to the season

Wazito FC boss Ricardo Badoer has promised to cleanse himself of 'thieves' before the second round of the Kenyan Premier League ( ) starts.

Wazito have had a torrid campaign in the first leg in the top-tier and are sitting 13th on the log with just 11 points from two wins and five draws. They have lost seven times and will start the next phase of KPL action with a tough match against on January 12.

“It is time to cleanse thieves around me before we go to the next level,” Badoer wrote on his Twitter account.

Meanwhile, Wazito's Chief Executive Officer Dennis Gicheru has backed Badoer's assertion with a statement seen by Goal on Friday.

As the club members break for the festive season, Gicheru has promised there are measures being taken to ensure they improve on performances next year.

“It has been a challenging 15 matches of the 2019/20 season where we made mistakes and learned valuable lessons. As we take a break, I want to assure our supporters and stakeholders that the next phase of the season will be better,” the statement signed by Gicheru said.

“We are putting measures in place to ensure that we work on our weak areas so that we can improve on our performances in the second phase of the season.”

Article continues below

Wazito have made three coaching changes so far after firing coach Fred Ambani and replacing him with Melis Medo. The latter coach then lasted only one month before he was sacked and Stewart Hall was appointed but the results have not improved either.

Reports indicate the KPL newcomers have already provided release letters to Karim Nizigiyimana, Abouba Sibomana, Gad Mathews and John Katua ahead of the January transfer window.

Wazito's Director Solomon Alubala also left the club in unclear circumstances on December 8.