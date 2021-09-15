‘It is possible’ – Kariobangi Sharks’ Kapaito's message to upcoming players after scooping FKF MVP

The 25-year-old forward delivers a message to inspire the youth after his exploits from the previous campaign

Kariobangi Sharks striker Erick Kapaito has called on upcoming players to believe in themselves and continue to chase their dreams, after emerging as the Most Valuable Players of the 2020-21 FKF Premier League season.

The 25-year-old former FC Talanta player was feted as the best player during the gala night held on Tuesday and further walked home with a cool Ksh 8million (for the MVP win and also the Golden Boot award).

Kapaito managed 24 goals last season to emerge the Golden Boot winner and helped Sharks under William Muluya to finish the season in fifth position with 48 points from 32 matches.

Speaking to Goal after being feted, his second MVP, having won it in the 2017-18 season while still playing for Sharks, Kapaito urged upcoming players not to give up but trust in the process.

What did Kapaito say?

“I want to urge players who are yet to hit the headlines, the ones yet to be known that everything is possible, those players in the grassroots should trust in the process, anything is possible, and it is possible,” Kapaito told Goal.

The striker, who also won the Golden Boot in the 2018 season after notching 16 goals, won the MVP after beating Sofapaka midfielder Lawrence Juma and AFC Leopards striker Elvis Rupia.

“I was not expecting to win the MVP because I knew I was facing a stiff challenge from my opponents but I am happy to have secured it for the second time in the history of the league,” Kapaito continued.

Article continues below

“I want to dedicate the award to my teammates, without them, I could not have achieved it, it is a great honour to take it home, and will strive to do even better next season.”

Tusker dominate awards

During the awards, new champions Tusker dominated as their coach Robert Matano was named the best mentor after beating KCB’s Zedekiah Otieno and Casa Mbungo of Bandari.

Another award that went to the Brewers was that of the Defender of the Year which was scooped by captain Eugine Asike after beating David Kalama of Bidco United and Nashon Alembi of KCB while Henry Meja, also of Tusker, scooped the Young Player of the Year award.