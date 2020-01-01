'It is possible for AFC Leopards to sign Rupia and Mathew' - Juma

Reports indicate Ingwe are closing in on the duo and the official has not ruled out the likelihood of their arrival

AFC Football Operations Manager Tom Juma has responded to transfer reports linking them with Wazito FC striker Elvis Rupia.

Juma says it is not strange for Ingwe to be linked with Rupia and Gad Mathew who left Wazito in January but did not expressly rule out the possibility of the duo becoming their players.

Rupia has found playing time hard to come by as the Kenyan Premier League ( ) newbies struggle and the presence of Derrick Otanga, Joe Waithera and Pistone Mutamba makes the competition for a starting position even stiffer.

“I cannot confirm on anything about [Gad] Mathew and [Elvis] Rupia although I have also heard reports linking them with us. In the transfer period, we are bound to be linked with anyone and the news can also not be far from the truth because everything is possible,” Juma told Goal.

“I understand Wazito want to let Rupia go on loan and Mathews left a few days ago so anything is still possible.”

Juma also confirmed they have signed former and Posta star Luis Tera among other three youngsters.

“We have signed [Luis] Tera but I cannot give details more about the agreement because I was not part of the office dealing with that. But the truth is that he has signed for us,” Juma stated.

“Given our financial situation, maybe it is very hard to attract players and the ones we would have targetted will be hard getting them now. For that reason, we have decided to go for young players and about three now have been signed.

“Hassan Omar, Dan Sunguti and Daniel Msamali have been signed and we hope they can be a team for the future. I believe they will find it easy to gel with the likes of Hansel Ochieng and Austin Odhiambo because they are agemates.”

AFC Leopards were faced with a mass exodus of players before the second leg of KPL began due to a weakened financial muscle as they have not got a sponsor yet.