'It is painful Mathare United are far from where they want to be' - Ali

The struggling side's coach has admitted his dismay over the side's form in the Kenyan top flight

Kenyan Premier League ( ) side are far from where they want to be, head coach Salim Ali has claimed.

Mathare United were held to another draw by Posta at the William Ole Ntimama Stadium in Narok and the coach feels his side lost because of how they conceded the equalizer.

“Even though we did not lose [against ] it sure feels like we did because we let the three points slip. It has happened too often this season and sometimes it is hard to take," Ali told the club's website.

"It is a painful reminder that we are far from where we want to be. We need to work even harder but we are however grateful for the point."

The coach is hopeful the hard-work on the pitch by his players will be rewarded by better results in future games.

“My players played with a lot of heart and as long as that is the one constant in our game then the rest will fall in place,” Ali concluded.

The draw helped the 2008 KPL winners maintain their ninth place on the log while Posta Rangers are a position below the Slum Boys courtesy of an inferior goal difference.

The two sides had drawn 0-0 in the reverse fixture.