‘It is not forgone conclusion Gor Mahia will win matches in hand’ – Polack

The British coach hits out at those claiming K’Ogalo are getting undue advantage from KPL so as to win the league

coach Steven Polack has rubbished claims his side his being favoured to win the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title because they still have two matches in hand.

The Kenyan champions are currently third on the 17-team table with 35 points, two less table-toppers and if they win the two matches in hand, meaning they will move top of the table with 41 points should they win both..

It is a situation which forced Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula to ask the KPL to make sure Gor Mahia plays the two matches so both teams can read the log on equal terms.

Shimanyula’s sentiments were echoed by former AFC official Oscar Igaida, who said Gor Mahia were being handed an undue advantage in the title race because they are yet to play the two matches.

Polack has now dismissed claims K’Ogalo are being favoured and even picked out the leagues in Europe where teams have games in hand and no one complains.

“How will the matches give me an advantage and I have to play to win the same? It is not an advantage at all, is it?” Polack told Goal on Monday after returning from Mombasa, where he had gone for a holiday as the KPL league took a break over the weekend for FKF matches.

“Let’s be honest here look through the leagues in , in in and even in and you will find teams with two to three matches in hand and that is not a problem, they should know it happens all over the world and not only in .”

Asked whether it was an advantage to his side, Polack told Goal: “I cannot see it as an advantage, we have two games and we have to win and I think you know, I have to win my matches and I understand the situation and why they are complaining but it is nothing to complain about.

“It is not a forgone conclusion that Gor Mahia will win the two matches at hand, so why are they complaining, I don’t want to get evil or cry about that bit I have to respect their opinion but if you check all over the world, it is happening and not only in Kenya.”

Polack also confirmed his players had resumed training ready for their league match against at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru on Saturday.

“Unlike before, today (Monday) we had a full house and I am happy the players are looking focused, ready for the task over the weekend.”