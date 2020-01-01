'It is like I never made any move' - Sofapaka FC defender Kibwage

The 22-year-old ditched KCB for the 2009 league champions and he states he has already settled

Mike Kibwage has revealed he has already settled at the Kenyan Premier League ( ) side FC barely a week after signing for them.

The defender ditched FC for the 2009 champions, signing a two-year contract in the process. The 22-year-old has now explained how life in the Batoto ba Mungu is especially with the new teammates.

"I already feel at home here at Sofapaka, to be honest, it is like I never made any move," Kibwage told Goal on Monday.

"My fellow players, coaches, and everyone in general is very welcoming and it has taken me no time to settle. The environment is conducive which is what every player needs in order to perform especially at the top level."

The Nairobi-based side has so far signed eight players in the current transfer window - Lawrence Juma from , former KCB defender Michael Kibwage, veteran striker Paul Kiongera, Former APR Rwanda captain Isaac Mitima, Nigerian Michael Karamor, Michael Bodo, Roy Okal, and Kevin Omondi.

The youngster has revealed it is not easy in training since all players, the new and the old ones, are giving their best and the competition is stiff.

"From what I have seen, no one is guaranteed a starting berth," Kibwage revealed.

"It is the reason why everyone is pushing harder in training which is also healthy for the team because anyone who will be into the first team would have worked for it.

"I am ready for the challenge hoping to go all the way to help the team challenge for the league title in the 2020/21 season."

Earlier on, club president Elly Kalekwa had revealed Batoto ba Mungu are still in the market for one more player.

"We have done most of the business in the current transfer window and we are almost there," the Congolese businessman told Goal on Saturday.

"But we are in the market for one more player; a defensive midfielder to help balance our team. Once we manage to get him, we will be done.

"Of course we have identified our target and we are negotiating, hoping to bring him on board. But if it does not happen, I think we can still do with what we have."

But is the team now ready to challenge for the KPL title?

"I hope we are ready, it is the reason why we have signed quality players," Kalekwa continued.

"However, sometimes you might do everything thinking you are ready then when the season starts, we see different things. So we just pray to God to help us realize our targets."