'It is like I have never played here before' - Nairobi City Star Opiyo

Simba wa Nairobi have so far collected three points from two games played in the Kenyan top-flight

Nairobi City Stars midfielder Peter Opiyo who is commonly referred to as Pinchez, states that playing again in the Football Federation (FKF) after several seasons out feels like playing in a new league.

The 28-year-old has been involved in the two games Simba wa Nairobi have played this season. He was in a starring role in the 2-0 win over in their campaign opener and did even better against despite falling by a solitary goal.

"It is a good feeling to be back playing in the [Kenyan Premier] league," the midfielder said as quoted by the club's website.

More teams

"It feels different though. It is like I am in a whole new league that I have never played in before."

After two games in the FKF Premier League, 2019/20 National Super League champions have managed to get three points. The veteran midfielder says the team should keep up registering the positive outcome in the league.

"So far so good now that we are playing games week in week out," Opiyo continued.

"We need to win it to keep up with the pack at the top of the league."

The Nairobi-based charges will, on Friday, play in a top-tier assignment. The Dockers have so far managed to collect four points from the two games played.

They started with a 1-0 win at home over , with Abdalla Hassan scoring the only goal. They then followed it up with a goalless draw in Nairobi against 11-time champions FC.

Article continues below

On Saturday, will be at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu where they will host Tusker FC while will be tackling at Kasarani Stadium. Newly promoted Bidco United FC will be away to at the Utalii Grounds.

On Sunday, KCB will be at Kasarani Stadium hosting Kakamega . Promoted will be playing Nzoia Sugar while 13-time champions AFC will host 2009 champions Sofapaka at Nyayo Stadium. Posta will play Wazito at the Utalii Grounds.

All matches will kick-off at 15.00 hours EAT.