'It is just silly mistakes... what can you do?' - Ogolla irked with defence after Police loss to Tusker

Kenya Police FC coach Bobby Ogolla has hit out at his players for committing silly mistakes that gave Tusker a 2-1 win over them in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League assignment staged at Ruaraka Grounds on Wednesday.

Despite Samuel Ndung'u giving the hosts an early lead, the champions struck back courtesy of Ibrahim Juma and Shami Kibwana. The former international was not amused with his players who have now shipped in eight goals in five matches, making a joint second-worst defense in the league behind Mathare United and Vihiga United.

'Defense is my problem'

"It was the worst outing for us; getting an early goal and switching off; we also have to improve in defending wide areas. Yes, the team is improving but we also have to understand in the top-tier there is no room for mistakes. You commit one, you get punished," Ogolla told Goal .

"Like the goal we conceded, the midfielder took so long with the ball and he was eventually dispossessed. It is just silly mistakes, that is what I can say. You try to tell them to play easy passes but they complicate things, what can you do? Then when you lose, [the coach] did not properly do his job.

"Initially, my problem was in central defence, but now the tide is on my full-backs, and all the goals we have conceded have come from the left side of defence. It is the reason we brought Ndung'u, who is a striker, to play in that position. But we will work on it and rectify it ahead of our next assignment."

What next for Police?

The next game for the league's debutants will be against the in-form Gor Mahia which, coincidentally, the tactician worked for in the past.

K'Ogalo have collected 13 points from five matches, conceding just one goal, and as a result, they are top of the table.

"We are not scared of playing Gor Mahia, yes they were my former employers but we will battle for the three points without fear," Ocholla added.

"One thing we have to understand is that there is no easy game, even the one against Tusker was easy. So we have to get prepared regardless of who we are playing next. But one thing is for sure, we have to work on our defence.

"At the back, we have fewer options as opposed to other areas; we have not had a problem in the left-back position, especially in the National Super League, but now we have no option but to work on it."

After their recent setback, Police are placed 14th on the table with three points from five matches.