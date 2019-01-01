'It is incomprehensible’ - Hummels baffled by Germany retirement

The defender respects Joachim Low's decision to axe him from national team consideration, but disagrees with the call and its delivery

Mats Hummels has admitted he does not understand Joachim Low’s decision to retire him, Jerome Boateng and Thomas Muller from the German national team, adding that it does not do justice to their accomplishments over the years.

The Germany boss announced Tuesday that he would not call up the three Bayern Munich veterans for international duty any longer, wanting instead to bring in younger options.

The decision ends the tenure of three stalwarts of ’s success over the past half decade, including the 2014 World Cup final, where Hummels, Boateng and Muller all started in their extra-time triumph over .

But recent struggles by the nation, including a group stage exit at the 2018 World Cup and relegation from the A have prompted Low to push for major change.

That change left a sour taste in Muller’s mouth, with the forward admitting to being left “totally dumbfounded” and “angry” as he took issue with both the decision and the way it was delivered.

Likewise, Boateng stated his belief he had more to give the national team after hearing of the decision from Low.

Hummels has now joined with the pair, disagreeing, though respecting, Low’s call as well as taking umbrage with the way it all was received.



“With a little distance, I also want to comment on the decision of the national coach,” Hummels wrote on Twitter. “Regardless of the, in my view, difficult sporting decision (which I respect, of course), the way I received it is incomprehensible …

“In my opinion, I always had a good relationship with the people involved in the DFB and we have always treated each other fairly.

“Thomas, Jerome and I have been giving everything to the national team for years and in my opinion this decision does not do justice to what we have accomplished and achieved. And that leaves me anything but cold, because I loved playing for Germany!

“For me, I can say: they were wonderful years, 70 international matches that exceed everything that I once dreamed of as a child, by far. A total of four big tournaments where I was allowed to participate, crowned by winning the 2014 World Cup.

“I will carry that feeling forever and I would really like to do EVERYTHING to repeat something similar.”

The 30-year-old Hummels has received 70 caps for Germany since 2010 and scored five goals for his nation.